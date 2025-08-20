Sample is considered day-to-day with an unspecified injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Sample presumably was injured during Monday's preseason win over Washington. He got some first-team snaps in the game, rotating with Noah Fant and Tanner Hudson at tight end, while Mike Gesicki (hamstring) was unavailable. With Gesicki said to be nearing a return, there's not much room for the other tight ends to see enough targets for fantasy relevance. Fant and Hudson offer more pass-catching potential than Sample, in any case, considering the seventh-year Bengal has 100 catches and just four TDs in 78 regular-season games. It sounds like Sample's injury isn't considered serious, potentially allowing him to fill his usual block-first role come Week 1 at Cleveland.