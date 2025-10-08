Sample did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Sample played 41 snaps (27 on offense, 14 on special teams) and logged one catch for minus-1 yard during the Bengals' 37-24 loss to the Lions in Week 5. He has come out of that contest worse for wear with an ankle injury, and he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy would be in line to step up as the TE3 behind Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant if Sample is not cleared to play against Green Bay.