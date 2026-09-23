All notched two receptions (on three targets) for five yards during Sunday's 20-6 win versus the Texans.

All logged 25 offensive snaps in Week 2, ending behind Drew Sample (36) and Mike Gesicki (21). After not seeing any attention from Joe Burrow in the 33-27 win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, the 26-year-old was targeted three times versus the Texans, catching two passes for five yards. All finished his rookie campaign with 20 receptions for 158 yards. He didn't play in 2025 due to a knee injury. While All should be on the field from week-to-week, assuming he stays healthy, he likely won't do anything meaningful for fantasy managers, especially with Gesicki, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown in the equation.