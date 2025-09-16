McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

All of McPherson's kicks came from within 35 yards, with his lone field goal coming from 31 yards out in the second quarter to cut the Bengals' deficit to four points. McPherson went just 16-for-22 on his field-goal attempts during the 2024 regular season, but he has converted on all eight of his kick attempts through the first two games of the 2025 campaign. However, his fantasy floor could be impacted, as Jake Browning is set to take over as the Bengals' starting quarterback as Joe Burrow is expected to miss a minimum of three months while recovering from surgery on his toe turf injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.