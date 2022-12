McPherson made his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-10 win over the Browns.

McPherson made two extra-point tries before connecting on his lone field-goal attempt, a 30-yarder that extended Cincinnati's lead to 23-10. After missing back-to-back attempts in Weeks 8 and 9, the second-year kicker has connected on six straight field goals, including four from beyond 40 yards.