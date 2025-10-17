McPherson made all four field-goal attempts, including a 36-yarder that put the Bengals ahead with less than 10 seconds left, and all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers.

The kicker also connected on field goals from 49, 23 and 45 yards, respectively. McPherson did not have many opportunities with a struggling Bengals offense before Thursday night, but he finally got the chances that fantasy managers perhaps expected before the season. If Joe Flacco can continue to lift Cincinnati's attack, McPherson stands to benefit.