McPherson was for 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts in the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

McPherson was only called upon once, but he came through connecting on his 21-yard kick in the first quarter on the game-opening drive. Unfortunately, for Cincinnati, McPherson was not needed again afterward to score any points. The Florida product is now 7-for-9 on FGAs on the season, while he remains a perfect 4-for4 on PATs. Next up for McPherson is the Cardinals in Week 5.