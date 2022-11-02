McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt as well as one of his two extra-point tries in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Browns.
McPherson went wide right with a 47-yard field goal just before halftime, then failed on his next kick as well. Although he finished by converting a PAT, it was a forgettable outing for the second-year player, with his point total marking a season low.
