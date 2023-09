McPherson made four of five field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Monday night's 19-16 win over the Rams.

McPherson accounted for 13 of his team's points, connecting on field goals from 49, 53, 48 and 54 yards. That impressive effort came despite sending a 56-yard effort wide left on Cincinnati's first drive. Through three games, he now sports 22 points.