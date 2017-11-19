Bengals' John Ross: Inactive Sunday
Ross (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Denver.
Head coach Marvin Lewis critiqued Ross' effort level during the week, noting the rookie wide receiver pulled up on a route down the right sideline last Sunday against the Titans. Consequently, it's no surprise Ross is a healthy scratch as he's firmly in Lewis' doghouse at the moment. Expect Josh Malone, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson to see any targets not directed at A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell.
