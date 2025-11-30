Ossai recorded four tackles (three solo), including two sacks and two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in Thursday's 32-14 win over the Ravens.

Ossai has been among Cincinnati's best pass rushers this season, and he made his presence known in Thursday's win. His first sack of the game forced Lamar Jackson to fumble at the Ravens' goal line, and he later followed that up with another sack that forced Baltimore to punt in the second quarter. Ossai now has 5.0 sacks on the season, 3.0 of which have come in his last four games.