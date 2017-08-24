Bengals' Kevin Minter: Absent from practice Thursday
Minter did not participate in Thursday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
This is the second straight practice that Minter has missed, and the reasons surrounding his absence are yet to be reported. Minter is expected to play a large role at linebacker on the Bengals defense this season after playing in all 16 games with the Cardinals in back-to-back years.
