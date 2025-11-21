The Bengals activated Gesicki (pectoral) from injured reserve Friday.

Since injuring his pectoral Week 6 at Green Bay, Gesicki has missed the requisite four games on IR, and his ability to practice in full Wednesday and Thursday was enough for Cincinnati to bring him back to the active roster ahead of the weekend. He thus will be among the top TE options along with Noah Fant for whoever is helming the offense Sunday against the Patriots. Those options include Joe Burrow (toe, IR) and Joe Flacco (right shoulder).