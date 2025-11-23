Gesicki caught four of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a pectoral strain, Gesicki paced Cincinnati tight ends in volume, as Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample each had just one catch and none topped nine yards. The Bengals' passing game could look very different in Week 13 if Joe Burrow (toe) is ready to return, but with Tee Higgins (concussion) potentially unavailable, there could be targets available once again for Gesicki in a Thanksgiving clash with the Ravens. Through seven appearances this season, he's managed a 12-96-0 line on 22 targets.