Bengals' Mike Gesicki: Full participant in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gesicki (pectoral) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The Bengals opened Gesicki's practice window Wednesday, with full participation suggesting he has a chance to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game against New England. The Bengals have used a committee at tight end all season, but there may not be room for Tanner Hudson once Gesicki is ready to play.