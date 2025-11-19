The Bengals announced Wednesday that Gesicki (pectoral) has been designated to return from IR.

Gesicki will now kick off a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the active roster. He can be added to the 53-man roster at any point in that span, making him tentatively eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday's game against the Patriots, health pending. Once fully healthy, Gesicki is expected to reclaim the No. 1 tight end role in Cincinnati from Noah Fant.