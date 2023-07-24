Wilcox (undisclosed) re-signed with the Bengals on Monday and was subsequently placed on the active/PUP list.

Wilcox has spent the first two seasons of his career in Cincinnati, but he wasn't tendered a contract in March and became an unrestricted free agent. However, he'll now return and likely compete for backup duties behind Irv Smith. It's not clear what injury Wilcox is dealing with, but he'll be eligible to take the field and come off the PUP list once he can pass a physical.