Vigil racked up 12 tackles during Sunday's 17-10 loss to Oakland.

He continues to be a liability in both run and pass coverage, but Vigil at least has some upside in the tackle department. This is the fourth time this season he's registered at least 11 tackles in a game and the fourth-year linebacker will look to keep it going in Week 12 against the Steelers.

