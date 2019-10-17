Glasgow (thigh) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Glasgow has missed three of the last four games due to the thigh injury but appears to be progressing towards his return. The 26-year-old will need to advance to full participation in order to avoid an injury designation this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories