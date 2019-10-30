Glasgow (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Glasgow injured his knee during this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, and now he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season. The details of his injury weren't revealed, but Glasgow should be able to return for the 2020 season as long as he avoided significant damage to soft tissue.

