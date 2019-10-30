Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Lands on IR
Glasgow (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Glasgow injured his knee during this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, and now he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season. The details of his injury weren't revealed, but Glasgow should be able to return for the 2020 season as long as he avoided significant damage to soft tissue.
More News
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Full participant in practice•
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Progresses to limited participation•
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Ruled out Week 6•
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Past thigh injury•
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Missing second straight game•
-
Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Set to miss Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.