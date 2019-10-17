Bengals' Ryan Glasgow: Full participant in practice
Glasgow (thigh) practiced without limitations Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Glasgow appears fully recovered from the thigh injury that caused him to sit out three of the last four games. He's on track to play his usual rotational role Week 7 versus Jacksonville.
