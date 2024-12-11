Hudson played 14 of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a 19-yard catch in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Hudson saw the least amount of playing time of any of the four Bengals tight ends that were active for the contest, but he made perhaps two of the more impactful plays of the night. The 19-yard reception was Cincinnati's fifth-longest gain of the game and extended a fourth-quarter drive, and Hudson also hopped on a Joe Burrow fumble in Bengals territory on that same possession to spare his team from an untimely turnover.