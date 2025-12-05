Hendrickson (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

As expected, the 31-year-old is now in line to miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a hip injury. In seven appearances this season, Hendrickson has recorded 16 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Myles Murphy to start on Cincinnati's defensive line.