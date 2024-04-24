Hendrickson has requested that the Bengals trade him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Hendrickson -- who is in line to make $15 million this coming season -- is looking for more long-term security than the team has been willing to offer to this point. The 29-year-old is coming of a 2023 campaign in which he recorded 43 tackles and made a major impact as a pass rusher by racking up a career-high 17.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games.