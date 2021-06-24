Boyd will work alongside Tee Higgins and No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase in a talented Cincinnati receiving corps, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Boyd didn't get much work in two-wide formations last season, so the addition of Chase shouldn't have too much impact on the slot man's playing time. Targets could be a different matter, though the Bengals have consistently fed passes to their wide receivers (rather than RBs or TEs) under coach Zac Taylor, who ranks among the NFL leaders in usage of three-wide sets. While he may not see a ton of looks downfield or in the red zone, Boyd should still be a key part of the Cincinnati passing game in his sixth pro season.