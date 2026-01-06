The Bengals signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Johnson was waived with an injury settlement by the Texans in late August after breaking his hand during training camp, but he managed to catch on with the Bengals in mid-December as a member of the team's practice squad. The Ohio State product has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but he'll be on the Bengals' 90-man roster following the Super Bowl and will participate in offseason training activities in Cincinnati.