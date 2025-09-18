Bills' Cam Lewis: Questionable for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (shoulder) is questionable to play in Thursday night's contest in Miami.
Lewis was a limited participant at practice throughout the week while dealing with an apparent shoulder injury. The 28-year-old operates as a depth option at both safety and cornerback with Buffalo, so his absence would carry some significance for the team. If he can't go in Week 3, Brandon Codrington and Sam Franklin would be candidates to see an increase in workload.