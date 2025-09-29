Bishop had five total tackles and his first NFL interception in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

Bishop snuffed out a Philly Special gadget play and made one of the prettier short-range interceptions you'll see this year. While the second-year player out of Utah still has some holes in his game, he's become a full-time starter and has played every single defensive snap in all four games so far. He has 19 tackles and the interception on the season, yielding modest value in deep IDP leagues, as a lot of teams may be passing the ball this season in catch-up situations against one of the NFL's better teams.