Hooker (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bishop played all 65 defensive snaps in the Bills' Week 10 win over the Jets after entering the weekend questionable with a groin injury. The free safety appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the contest and has continued his streak of limited participation through Week 11. Bishop will likely need to upgrade to a full participant by Friday's practice to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.