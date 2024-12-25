Samuel (ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Samuel injured his ribs during the Bills' Week 15 win over the Lions, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined for this past Sunday's victory against the Patriots. The veteran wideout has been used sparingly in the Bills' passing attack and has operated as a depth option behind Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and rookie Keon Coleman. Samuel didn't play this past Sunday despite logging consecutive limited practices to end the week, so he may have to practice in full Thursday or Friday in order to be cleared to play against the Jets on Sunday. Over his last five games, Samuel has caught 12 passes (on 19 targets) for 109 yards and one touchdown.