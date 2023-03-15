Jackson is in line to re-sign with the Bills, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills plan to tender restricted free agent Jackson after a productive season in 2022. The deal will likely be an original round tender at $2.7 million, which would make the 26-year-old cornerback a cost effective option in Buffalo's defensive backfield if he can build upon his solid 2022 campaign. Jackson finished the season with 57 tackles (40 solo), two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.