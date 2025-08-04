Jackson (personal) isn't practicing Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson presumably won't be sidelined long since there isn't an injury at play, but it remains to be seen if he'll be back with the team in time to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants. The veteran cornerback is a candidate to open the season in a starting role if rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) isn't ready to begin the regular season.