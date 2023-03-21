site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' David Quessenberry: Back with Buffalo
Mar 21, 2023
Quessenberry agreed to re-sign with the Bills on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Quessenberry will return to the Bills for a second consecutive season after he provided depth at both tackle positions last year. In 2022, he made starts at both right and left tackle when Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown were sidelined with injuries.
