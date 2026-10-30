Alford (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Alford opened the week as a limited practice participant before sitting out of both Thursday's and Friday's session. He's working through a lingering ankle injury that he sustained in Week 4 against the Patriots, but despite the consecutive DNP's, the door has not been shut on Alford suiting up for Sunday's contest. C.J. Gardner-Johnson (suspension) is not available, so If Alford is also inactive, then more snaps in the secondary would be available for Damar Hamlin, Jalon Kilgore and Maxwell Hairston.