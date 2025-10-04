Strong has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a neck injury.

Strong was unable to participate in the last two practices of the week due to a neck injury, and the rookie sixth-rounder will miss his first game of the season as a result. Ja'Marcus Ingram and Cam Lewis are in line to see more rotational work at corner behind Tre'Davious White and Christian Benford due to Strong's absence. Strong will aim to return to practice next week and be available for the Bills' Week 6 road clash against the Falcons on Monday, Oct. 13.