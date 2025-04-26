The Jets selected Strong as the first pick of the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Strong finished out his five-year career at Virginia Tech with 53 games played, racking up 112 tackles and seven interceptions. He doesn't jump off the page as an elite athlete but has decent size at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. Strong excels at play recognition and is solid supporting in the run game, making him an ideal fit for Buffalo's zone defense. He'll likely kick off his career in a depth role and may be asked to contribute on special teams. The Bills have put a heavy emphasis on bulking up the secondary thus far in the draft, making Strong their third pick at cornerback after Maxwell Hairston (first round) and Jordan Hancokc (fifth round).