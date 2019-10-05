Bills' Duke Williams: Boosted up from practice squad
Williams has been activated from the practice squad, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The team had an open roster spot after cutting offensive lineman Conor McDermott earlier in the week. Williams -- who offers a great size/athleticism component but is still unpolished -- will start at the bottom of the depth chart but could work his way up quickly given how disappointing the No. 3 guy, Zay Jones, has been to go with the nagging injuries that keep pestering last season's breakout receiver, Robert Foster.
More News
-
Duke Williams: Stays in Buffalo via practice squad•
-
Duke Williams: Fails to make roster•
-
Bills' Duke Williams: Modest showing Thursday•
-
Bills' Duke Williams: Another preseason TD•
-
Bills' Duke Williams: Posts touchdown in preseason action•
-
Bills' Duke Williams: Plans to make most of last chance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...