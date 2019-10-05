Williams has been activated from the practice squad, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The team had an open roster spot after cutting offensive lineman Conor McDermott earlier in the week. Williams -- who offers a great size/athleticism component but is still unpolished -- will start at the bottom of the depth chart but could work his way up quickly given how disappointing the No. 3 guy, Zay Jones, has been to go with the nagging injuries that keep pestering last season's breakout receiver, Robert Foster.