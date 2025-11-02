Oliver (biceps) has a chance to return for the first week of the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott confirmed earlier this week that the defensive tackle needs surgery on his torn biceps, per Rapoport. The Bills also still plan to evaluate the trade market as a way to help their struggling run defense. In Oliver's absence, Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Deone Walker will need to take on bigger roles.