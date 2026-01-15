Oliver (biceps/knee) will practice in a limited fashion Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Oliver was designated to return from the injured reserve list Tuesday and has since logged three consecutive limited practices. If the 28-year-old gets added to the Bills' active roster in time to play Saturday, it would be a significant addition to Buffalo's defense, as he's recorded 12 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in just three appearances this season. However, if Oliver cannot return for the divisional round, Deone Walker and DaQuan Jones would likely remain Buffalo's top interior defensive linemen.