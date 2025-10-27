Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Oliver tore his biceps during the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday and is out indefinitely, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Oliver was unable to return for the second half of Sunday's game, and further tests have confirmed that the 27-year-old defensive tackle tore his biceps. He'll be sidelined indefinitely while recovering, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll be cleared to return this unless the Bills qualify for the playoffs and make a deep run. DaQuan Jones (calf), Larry Ogunjobi, Deone Walker and Jordan Phillips are poised for bigger roles on the defensive line in Oliver's absence.