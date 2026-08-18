The Bills signed Gaines to a contract Tuesday.

Gaines is a 6-foot-1, 312-pound nose tackle. The Bills' defense currently has standout second-year player Deone Walker set to fill the starting nose tackle role, but the team does not have much further depth at the position. Gaines is a strong space eater with a chance to fulfill a key depth role for the Bills in 2026 if he can prove himself throughout the preseason. The 30-year-old's first opportunity to show his stuff will be Saturday's showdown against the Browns. The Bills waived defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote in a corresponding move.