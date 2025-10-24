Gaines (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The veteran defensive tackle upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full session Friday, suggesting he's moved past his toe injury in time to suit up Sunday. Gaines has appeared in all seven of Tampa Bay's games this season, recording five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. He's expected to serve as one of the team's top reserve defensive linemen in the Week 8 divisional matchup.