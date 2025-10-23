Buccaneers' Greg Gaines: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaines (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
A toe injury prevented Gaines from participating in Wednesday's walkthrough. He was back at practice Thursday in a limited capacity, and Friday's injury report will indicate his chances of playing Sunday against the Saints. Gaines' availability could be even more crucial, given that Vita Vea popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a foot injury.