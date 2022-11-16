Rousseau missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
The second-year defensive end has a high-ankle sprain and it may be a bit of a surprise if he's able to return this week against the Browns. Even Week 12 may be a tough task with the Bills set to play Thanksgiving Day.
More News
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Questionable to return•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Third straight game with sack•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Comes up with second sack•
-
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Solid performance in Week 1•