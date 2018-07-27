Bills' Josh Allen: Working with third team
As was the case during minicamps, Allen spent most of his time during the first training camp practice Thursday with the third -teamers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott continues to move Allen along with kid gloves, and the rookie's really going to have to prove he offers much more off the bat than AJ McCarron or Nathan Peterman if he wants any chance of leaving camp as the No. 1. Allen's best path to 2018 starts might instead be if the Bills take a step back from their 2017 playoff season and ultimately feel they have nothing to lose by giving Allen some starts, rather than him beating out two veterans right off the bat in camp.
