Prather (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder is competing for a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster, but he will be limited to sideline work while nursing a hamstring injury. With Prather, Elijah Moore (leg) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) all sidelined, players like Laviska Shenault, Jalen Virgil and KJ Hamler will see an uptick in practice reps.

