Hyde, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2, is back with the team and has been advising fellow players following successful surgery, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

While Hyde has been ruled out for the 2022 season, he stated that he plans to resume his career in 2023 following the scary injury. The top-ranked Buffalo defense has held up well without such a key player, but there are very few tandems that can top Buffalo's safety duo of Hyde and Jordan Poyer, so the team will be better off with Hyde back in the mix next season, assuming his rehab goes smooth.