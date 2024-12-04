Hyde signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.

Hyde became a free agent in the spring and never ended up signing with another team, instead opting to take more time off after he battled neck stingers during the 2023 season. Now ready to play again, the 33-year-old safety ultimately elected to return to Buffalo, with whom he had spent the past seven seasons. Because he's getting off to a late start to the season, Hyde may need a few weeks to get back into optimal playing condition before the Bills would feel comfortable elevating him from the practice squad. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Hyde said that he plans to retire once the Bills' 2024 season comes to a close.