Mathis (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.

The 27-year-old logged back-to-back limited sessions to end the Bills' week of practice, giving himself a chance to return in the Week 12 contest. If active Thursday night, Mathis will likely operate as one of Buffalo's top reserve interior defensive linemen.

