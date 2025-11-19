Bills' Phidarian Mathis: Could return in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathis (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.
The 27-year-old logged back-to-back limited sessions to end the Bills' week of practice, giving himself a chance to return in the Week 12 contest. If active Thursday night, Mathis will likely operate as one of Buffalo's top reserve interior defensive linemen.
