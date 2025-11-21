default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mathis (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's Week 12 matchup against Houston.

Mathis missed Sunday's win against Tampa Bay due to a shoulder issue. He was limited in practice both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but he's not yet able to return to game action. Mathis began the campaign on IR due to an unrelated calf injury, and he's played in just three games so far this season.

More News